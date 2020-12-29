Phillip “P.J.” Nichols

Phillip Wade Nichols, Jr. “P.J.”,28, of Sparta, formerly of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

He was a loving husband and father and was an avid lover of video games.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alion Nichols; and grandmother, Bridget Nichols.

He is survived by his wife, Harlie Bentley Nichols; parents, Phillip and Cynthia McDaniel Nichols; children, Mason, Parker and Waverly; grandparents, Vinnie and Billy McDaniel; sister, Karissa (Dustin Wooten) Nichols; in-laws, Michele (Chester) Kirby, Danny (Jenny) Bentley, Danny (Brittany) Bentley, and Savanna (Brad) Bunch, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, December 19 at Thans Chapel Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.