Mary McCrary Thomas

Mary E. McCrary Thomas, 61, of Signal Mountain, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Nancy Griffith McCrary; brother, John C. McCrary Jr.

Mary was a devoted mother and would do anything for her kids. She was a member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church and was involved in many church activities throughout the years. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and everyone that knew her.

Those left to cherish her memories are children, Timmy (Missy) Thomas of Fredonia Mountain, Jessica (Matt) Hess, and Jennifer Thomas; and four grandchildren, all of Signal Mountain.

Graveside services were held Friday, December 18 at Sawyer Cemetery on Signal Mountain with Bro. Mike Manning officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Matt and Nathan Hess, Hoyt and Skyler Grimes, Sherman Ford, Edward and Edward Thomas Jr., and Randy MCrary. Honorary pallbearers were Cody Reed and Joe Sutherland.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.