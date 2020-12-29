Marshall “Gene” Walker

Marshall Eugene “Gene” Walker, 64, of Dunlap, died Monday morning, December 14, 2020 at CHI Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church and was employed at Variform in Jasper.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Walker; mother, Billie Sue Tippens Merriman; father, George Truitt Walker; and brother, Gerald Walker.

He is survived by four daughters, Brandi (Raymond) Brown, and Melinda (Dallas) Pursley, both of Ringgold, Georgia, Eva (Martin) Soria and Delinda (Mike) Knott, both of Crossville; son, Adam Hughes of Crossville; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Thursday, December 17 at Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery with Rev. Edward Walker officiating.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.