Homer D. Smith, 29, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died December 17, 2020.

He was a 2009 graduate of Bledsoe County High School and attended Thans Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Smith; brothers, John Christopher Blaylock, Carl Smith and James W. Smith; grandparents, John Henry and Una Mae Blaylock and Roy and Estelle Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Smith of Pikeville; sisters, Emma Kay Smith of Pikeville, Emma Jean Bowman of Dunlap, Lois Ann (Wayne) Snyder of Dunlap; special sister, Kim Brooks of Pikeville; special friends, William Summers and Josh Narramore; special niece, Melinda Jean White of Whitwell; aunts, Dorothy McGuire, Helen (Bob) Smith and Doris

Whitmare; uncle, Elmer (Thelma) Blaylock; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services were held, Sunday, December 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Collier Cemetery. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.