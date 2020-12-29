Glenna Webb Raulston, 79, of Whitwell, died, Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was a member of South Whitwell Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Raulston; parents, Gaither and Charlotte Webb; and brothers, David Webb, Jim Webb, and Bill Webb.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Kent) Tate of Dunlap; sons, Marty (Jennifer) Raulston of Whitwell, and Billy (Arlene) Raulston of Charleston, Tennessee; grandchildren, Charlotte (Gaylon) Tate Redwine, Jerrett Tate, Tory (Hailey) Raulston, Ciara Raulston, Tarran Raulston, Dillon Raulston, and Monica Kilgore; great-grandchildren, Grayson Tate, Kylie Greene, Rhett Moore, Ryder Moore, Boone Raulston, Bryor Hutcheson, Brooks Kilgore, Shepard Raulston, Adaline Moore, Charlee Casseday and

Ellis Redwine; sisters, Dot Rogers of Whitwell and Drenda (James) VanHooser of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Sunday, December 20 at Pine Grove Cemetery with Rev. Roy Terry and Tory Raulston officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Reed Funeral Home of Whitwell.