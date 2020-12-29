Emma Jane Hall Hankins, 54, of Dunlap, died at her home Monday, December 14, 2020 after a lingering illness. She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Hall.

Survivors include her mother, Sarah Farley Hall; two daughters, Jennifer (Ediel) Aguirre and Sherry (Raul) Perez; son, Justin Hankins, all of Dunlap; three sisters, Anna Shaffer, Bonnie Sanders and Tabbie Cagle; three brothers, Mike, Gary and Randy Hall, all of Dunlap; four grandchildren, Javier, Isabella, Ediel, Jr. and Ethan.

Graveside services were held Thursday, December 17 at Collier Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.