Elzada Smith Rains, also known as “Aunt Tatie,” 85, of Lusk Community, Tennessee passed away Monday morning, December 21, 2020 at Centennial Hospital in Nashville.

She was a faithful lifetime member of Bethel Church of Christ, was a faithful employee of Robinson Manufacturing for many years and touched the lives of those who worked for her and with her.

She was respected throughout the community putting others before herself and always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Charles Rains; parents, Willie and Lizzy Smith; sisters, Willie Ruth Mason, Geraldine and Imogene Smith; niece, Karen Marshall; nephew, Glendol Rains; special friend, Joyce Boyd; sister-in-law, Katherine Smith; brothers-in-law, Joe and Leander Rains.

She is survived by her son, Charles Ray (Michelle) Rains, Dunlap; three grandchildren, Kaylea, Kennedy and Austyn Rains; special niece and nephews whom she helped raise, Pam Smith, Johnny and Joel B. Rains; several other nieces and nephews; special friends, Dot Smith and Pat Millard; sister-in-law, Vera Rains; brothers-in-law, Archie Mason and James (June) and Ike Rains.

Graveside service open to the public was held Wednesday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the Collier Cemetery with Minister T. A. Smith and Minister Dennis Smith officiating. Graveside services will be live streamed on Reed Family Funeral Homes Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lusk Community Building Fund, care of, Tony Coleman, 5981 Old St. Hwy 28, Pikeville, TN 37367.

