Carl Smith, age 69, of Bledsoe County, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a member of Lee Station Church of God, an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and hunt ginseng.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ruth Smith; father, Homer Smith; brother, James Willard Smith; granddaughter, Natoshia Ann Smith.

He is survived by two daughters, Priscilla Cagle, and Mary Ann Smith, both of Pikeville; two granddaughters, one great-granddaughter; sister, Emma Jean Bowman and Lois (Wayne) Snyder, both of Dunlap; half sister, Emma Kay Smith, Pikeville; half brother, Homer Dewayne Smith, Pikeville; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at noon on Saturday, December 19, at Collier Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Benoit officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made for funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.