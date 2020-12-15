Steve Hollis Lamb, Sr. “Chopper”, 72 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 after an extended illness.

He attended Dunlap First Baptist Church, and was an avid lover of hot rods and old cars. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Bill and Cora James, Walter and Grace Lamb; father, Hollis Boynton Lamb.

Steve is survived by his wife, Judy Wallace Lamb; mother, Polly Lamb; son, Steven (Crystal) Lamb; aunt, Betty James; two granchildren, Abriella Renee and Caiden Hollis Lamb along with several cousins.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

