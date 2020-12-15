Schools switch to all virtual schedule

The Sequatchie County School system will finish the 2020 calendar year on an all virtual schedule, school officials announced Monday morning, December 14. Students will be on a virtual schedule December 16-18, finishing classes until after Christmas break.

“It is our hope to start January 5 on the A/B hybrid schedule,” a release from the system stated. “Numbers will be monitored and a decision communicated closer to that time. All extracurricular activities have been cancelled until January 5, 2021.”

Food pick up will be available for those 18 and younger on Thursday, December 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Griffith Elementary School. Drivers are asked to enter off of Jones Drive.

