Lettie Layne Guy

Lettie Savannah Layne Guy, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was a member of Dunlap church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phines and Grace Skyles Layne; husband, I.A. Guy; son, Steve Guy; grandson, Frankie Kilgore; along with several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Marlene (Ricky) Roberts, Darlene Guy (Charles Camp), I.A. Guy, Jr. (Marie), Jackie (Tammy) Guy, Billy (Deborah) Guy, Anita (Terry) Kilgore, Chris Guy and Alex Kilgore; siblings, Sue Terry, Anna (Dan) Hixson, George (Shirley) Green, and James (Cynthia) Layne; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Guy; 26 grandchildren, 30 plus great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Friday, December 11 at Collier Cemetery.

