John “Butch” Baker

John Markum “Butch” Baker, III, 64, of Red Bank, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Markum Baker, Jr; and aunt, Margaret “Benny” Stone.

He is survived by his daughter, Bethany (Brandon) Dean of Ringgold, Georgia; son, John Markum Baker IV of Red Bank; grandchildren, Finley Dean, Ryker Dean, Atlas Dean, Silas Baker and Franklin Baker; mother, Alline Baker of Red Bank; and brother, Kurt Baker of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 15 at Forest Hills Cemetery, St. Elmo.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.