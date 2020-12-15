Green signs to play softball at Bryan

Playing the sport since kindergarten, Sequatchie County High School senior Cali Green will continue to play softball while furthering her education at Bryan College next year. Cali signed with the Dayton college on December 9 with family, teammates, friends, and coaches from her school, summer, and future college team present.

“I chose Bryan College because it felt like home from the first moment I was there,” Cali explained. “The atmosphere and type of family that the program has already shown me has me very excited to see how it will improve and help develop me both spiritually and athletically. I also chose Bryan because I plan to major in education to become a teacher and Bryan has a wonderful education department.”

