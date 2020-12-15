Charles “Chuck” Dean

Charles Lester “Chuck” Dean, 66, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed peacefully from this life at his home on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

He attended Hwy. 28 Church of God and had rededicated his life to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thereafter, he loved to tell others of hope in Jesus. He was an avid antique car enthusiast. His greatest joy was to spread kindness, a smile, or to make someone laugh.

He was preceded in death by his father, William “Billy” Dean; and son, Casey Lucas Dean.

He is survived by his mother, Ruby Long Dean; son, Caleb Levi Dean; siblings, Glena (Jimmy) Jacobs, Kathy (F.A.) Hatfield, Janet (Quay) Tate, David (Amy) Dean, and Tim (Christie) Dean; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, December 10 at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Nephews served as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.