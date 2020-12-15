Betty Ables

Betty Sue Holloway Ables, 75, of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Betty lived in the Lewis Chapel Community since 1973. She was a member of Mowbray Church of God for over 49 years and a great woman of faith. She always had a kind word and was a great up-lifter to everyone she met. Betty worked for Chattanooga Group for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ables; parents, Oscar and Nancy Holloway; siblings, Oscar Holloway, Jr., Alice Smith, Barbara Fisher, Faye Spicer, Mary Dent, Buck Holloway, Red Holloway, George Holloway, Bobby Holloway and Jackie Holloway.

Survivors are her children, Terry Ables (Misty) and Tammy Wilson (Gary); grandchildren, Logan Wilson, Kylie Cooley (Shawn), Spencer Ables, Starlett Levi, Dominique Drake, Jacob Hensley; several nieces and nephews and extended family.

Services will be private with immediate family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Mowbray Church of God, 1303 Poe Road, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy.