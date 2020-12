Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative announced an emergency power outage on Friday, December 11, starting at 10:00 p.m. in order to make repairs related to an unplanned outage the previous day. The outage is expected to last three hours, SVEC stated. Those with questions or concerns are asked to email [email protected] or call (888) 421-7832. For more, see the December 17 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.