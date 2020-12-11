Active COVID-19 cases increase by 27

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Sequatchie County increased by a record number, 27, on December 10, the Tennessee Department of Health reported on Thursday evening. The previous record one-day increase was 26, set on December 7. The new total of active cases in the county, among all ages, was listed at 91. Sequatchie’s confirmed and probable COVID-19 case total was 678 on December 10. For more, see the December 17 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.