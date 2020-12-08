| logout
Scouts help animals stay warm and healthy
Several members of the Girl Scouts have gone above and beyond to help local animals this winter, and each received special recognition.
From Troop #40500, Girl Scouts Emalee Johnson, Lillian Johnson, Nataleigh McDowell, and Emma Saltsman partnered with Sequatchie Valley Low Cost Spay and Neuter to build feral cat shelters. In addition, a large amount of cat food and dog food was collected.
