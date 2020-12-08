Jimmy French

Jimmy DeWayne French, 55, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Jimmy was married to his best friend, Valarie McDonald French, for 27 years. He was a prankster, always with a joke and a smile on his face. He loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and his Harley. Every opportunity they had, Jimmy and Valerie were on their bikes, looking for another adventure together. If you were his friend, you were loved and he would do anything for you. His family vacations were everything to him. Jimmy was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Gail Holland French.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Valerie McDonald French; father, Harry French; children, Brad Minton, Bethany (Ash Merchant) Minton, Heather (Evan) Campbell, Kristen (Tay Harlan) French and Paylie French; sister, DeAnna Sims; eight grandchildren, BryLeigh, Jaedyn, Kallie, Braxton, Evandor, Jemma, Jayden, Ennaliese; six nieces and nephews, along with several great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with military honors were held Wednesday, December 9 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Gerald Long officiating and Daniel Stephenson reading the obituary.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sequatchie County Rescue Squad or Dunlap Lions Club for Christmas for Kids.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.