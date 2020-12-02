Earl Boles

Earl T. Boles, 93, of Dunlap, formerly of Rockwood, passed away, peacefully, November 24, 2020 at Erlanger Healthcare System in Chattanooga.

He was of the Baptist faith and saved. He worked and retired from The State of Tennessee after 40 plus years and was a volunteer with the Sequatchie County Rescue Squad in Dunlap, where he and his wife, Betty, lived for several years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Williams Boles; parents, Elmer and Viola Mae (Fisher) Boles; three grandchildren; four brothers, and four sisters.

He is survived by his son, Tommy (Shirley) Boles; daughters, Brenda (Jerry) Treadway, Darlene (Terry) Whitaker, Nancy (Gary) Delozier, and Kathy (Rick) Houston; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Cleo McNelly, Connie Hamby, Shirley Scarlette and Margie Cox; brother, David Boles; two sisters-in-law, Lorene Williams and Ginger Boles; a host of nieces and nephews.

Rest in Peace, our sweet Daddy, until we meet again for Eternity in God’s House of many mansions

with our loved ones, Amen.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 1 at Mansfield Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.