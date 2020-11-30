Schools closed, staff tracking weather for December 1

COVID-19 health concerns have caused changes to school schedules this year, but on November 30, weather caused Sequatchie County Schools to close.

“It was snowing on Cagle Mountain when it was checked, at around 4:30 a.m.,” said Transportation Supervisor Melissa Cordell. “The snow was not really accumulating, but there was moderate to heavy snowfall. We were keeping track of the weather radar and it was showing the snow would be moving out, but it was still falling.”

Cordell said the decision was made to close for the day, and said weather conditions would be followed closely in order to make a decision for December 1.