William Ratcliffe, Sr.

William Dewey Ratcliffe, Sr., 93, of Jasper, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. He attended East Valley Baptist Church and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Stewart Ratcliffe and Nancy Jane Prater Hathaway; first wife, Virginia Naomi Ratcliffe; second wife, Terrie Ann Elkins Ratcliffe; and son, Jeffry Ratcliffe.

He is survived by his children, Helena Karen Dudasko, William Dewey Ratcliffe, Jr., Subrina Johnson-Gass, Dewey Curtis Ratcliffe, Joshua Matthew Ratcliffe, Terry Lee Ratcliffe, and Geri Ann Ratcliffe; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 24 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens. No visitation was held. An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.