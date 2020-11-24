Virginia Hood

Virginia “Tiney” Mae Harvey Henry Hood, 84, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was a member of East Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William B. Cordell and Veler Harvey Neal; first husband, David Lee Henry; second husband, Donald “Don” Hood; sister, Lorene Guy; brother, Arlindis Harvey; brother-in-law, Steve Guy; sister-in-law, Bonnie Harvey; and son-in-law, Clinton Smith

She is survived by her children, Wanda Smith (Rex Holland) and Marlene (Greg) Bell; siblings, Dean Matherly and Ed (Joanna) Harvey; five grandchildren, Jennifer Turner, Scotty (Reva) Miller, Misty Miller (Joe Evans), Darana Campbell, and Robert Ratledge II; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, November 20 at Cookston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

