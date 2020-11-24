Springer earns FFA State Degree

Normally presented during the FFA State Convention in Gatlinburg, Sequatchie County High School senior Sidney Springer received her FFA State degree and plaque with congratulations by fellow members and chapter advisor Tammy Akin on November 19.

“On June 3, Sidney was recognized for her accomplishments during the Tennessee FFA Virtual State Convention, but since it was virtual, I felt she missed out,” Akin explained. “I wanted to do something to acknowledge her and commend her hard work.”

