Rodney Blake

Rodney Dwyatt Blake, 34, of Soddy Daisy, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oma Jean Farley of Dunlap, and Rodney and Janice Blake of Sherman, Maine.

Rodney was employed by Amazon and a 2013 graduate at UT Knoxville. He graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 2004.

Those left to cherish his memories are his parents, Derek and Wilma Blake of Soddy Daisy; grandfather, George Farley of Dunlap; aunts and uncles, Linda and Kevin Osnoe of Levant, Maine, Wyatt and Sherri Powers of Dunlap, Michelle Bice of Dunlap, Michael and Sue Blake of Bangor, Maine, Pat Blake of Lincoln, Maine, and Bryan Blake of Levant, Maine; and several cousins and a host of friends.

Graveside services were held Thursday, November 19 at Teague Cemetery in Powell’s Crossroads.

Share photos and memories at www.whitwell memorialfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. (423) 658-7777.