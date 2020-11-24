City contracts help in search for Henry, Holbert

The Dunlap City Commission approved a request to provide extra help in searching for two missing Dunlap residents, Matt Henry and Tiffany Holbert, during its monthly meeting on November 19.

Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips explained he requested the extra aid in order to help the families involved.

“They’ve been missing for a while,” he said. “We just thought a new way of looking at things, from someone who’s been doing this for a while, may be what we need to have a breakthrough.”

Chief Phillips said he contacted longtime Chattanooga Police Department Sgt. Bill Phillips, to see if he would have an interest in the cases.

