Johnny Boyd

John Henry Harrison Boyd, 85, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Neta Elliott Boyd; son, John David Boyd; and siblings, Georgia Ruth Sims, J.C. Boyd, Avis Walker and Bill Boyd.

John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Fugate Boyd; son, Larry (Kendra) Boyd; daughter, Lahetta (Joe) Boyd Abts; brother, Z.T. (Joyce) Boyd; four grandchildren, Lydia and Sarah Boyd, Jonathan (Madison) Abts and Marissa Abts; sisters-in-law, Carlos Hale, Judy Fugate, Eva Fugate and Debbie Fugate; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, November 14 at Rankin Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Jonathan Abts, Bill Hatfield, Daniel Walker, Eddie Walker, Dewayne Sutherland and Russell Fugate.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.