Garrett Layne Castle, 20, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his residence.

He was a member of Daus Baptist Church and a 2018 graduate of Sequatchie County High School, where he was a member of the football team for four years. He loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Danny Hankins, Joe Jack Castle, Katherine Castle, Shirley Ann Castle, Robert Raber, Ora and Herbert Layne, and special grandfather, Ken Burrell.

Garrett is survived by his parents, Leann (Bob) Hankins Raber and Jody Castle; siblings, Ava, Emma, Jordan Raber and Bella Castle; and grandparents, Glenda Hankins, Danny Castle, Darlene Raber and Miriam Burrell.

Graveside services were held Monday, November 16 at Whitwell Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Tony Cates officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Cade Moffitt, Brent Farley, Chase Girdley, Logan Campbell, Tanner Sherman, Ethan Barker, Colin Mabey and Jarrett Lynn.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.