Edgmon to play softball at Georgia Tech

Countless hours of practice and travel have paid off for Sequatchie County High School senior Ella Edgmon, as she signed to continue her education and play softball at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Edgmon will be the first player from SCHS to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

“Playing at Georgia Tech, I’ll be competing against some of the best players in the nation and I can’t wait to compete and do what I love, playing softball,” Ella said. “The coaching staff is amazing and so easy to communicate with and was a big part of why I decided on GT.”

