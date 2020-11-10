Wanda Johnson

Wanda Rae Johnson, 82, of Dayton, formerly of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away November 5, 2020 at Rhea Medical Center. She was of the church of Christ faith, and enjoyed listening to gospel music. She also loved animals

and babies.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wade Johnson; and mother, Callie Jane Turner Johnson.

She is survived by two sisters, Claudine (Johnny) Burch, Dunlap, and Effie Lasater, Chattanooga; two brothers, Rufus Johnson, Dunlap, and Sonny (Sharon) Johnson, Chattanooga; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, November 8 at Johnson-Lewis Cemetery with Minister Mike Lusk officiating. Donations can be made to Rhea of Sunshine, 400 Greenway Blvd., Dayton, TN 37321.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.