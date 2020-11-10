Rita Grant

Rita Joyce Johnson Grant, 53, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a lifetime member of Lewis Chapel Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Evelyn Hendon Johnson; and brothers, Rickey and Randy Johnson.

She is survived by her husband, Wade Thomas Grant; children, Kellie (Randy) Grant, Felisha Grant (Kevin) Snyder and Bridget Frederick; brother, Ronnie Johnson; special aunts, Mary Ann Smith and Clara (Wayne) Cain; three grandchildren, Caleb Fletcher, Zaryk Grant and Zayne Sims; along with several cousins.

Graveside services were held Saturday, November 7 at Davis Chapel Cemetery with David Swanner, Caleb Bolton and Jeff Smith officiating.

