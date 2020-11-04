Terry Dishman

Terry Wayne Dishman, 65, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Terry lived a life characterized by lovingkindness, a generous heart, and an endearing smile. He had a way of making people feel special and cared for everywhere he went, often brightening a day and lifting spirits with one of his signature hugs. From his family and friends to co-workers and community members, Terry loved deeply and left people happier because of his presence. His laughter was contagious, and his ability to make others laugh was a gift. His family was his pride and joy, and his love for Jesus was unmistakable. While there is rejoicing in heaven as a saint has come home, there is a gaping hole left behind here on Earth that will be felt by so very many who were touched by Terry’s well-lived life.

In addition to Terry’s devotion to his wife, June, of 46 years, and their children and grandchildren, his legacy is also one of service to his country and his community. He was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. He worked for the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years and served 10 years in the U.S. Army. He also served as a Sequatchie County Commissioner for seven years, a Sequatchie County Budget Committee Member for three years, a Sequatchie County Emergency Services Committee Member for three years, and a member of the Sequatchie County E-911 Board for three years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tess and Margie Cleo Dishman; mother-in-law, Tootsie Miller; daughter-in-law, Aundria Dishman; siblings, Carolyn Dishman, Linda Dishman Campbell, Oval Dishman, Olan Dishman, and Lonnie Dishman.

He is survived by his wife, June Dishman, and their four children, Derrick (Kerry) Dishman, David (Tiffany) Dishman, Shelli Ferrell, and Jamie (Matt) Sweatt; nine grandchildren, Allie and Aubree Dishman, Lily and Lane Hughes, Alexus Ferrell, Chevy and Dylon Dishman, Luke and Brooke Sweatt; siblings, Jimmy (Lois) Dishman, Larry (Amanda) Dishman, Eddie (Carlotta) Dishman, Rayburn Dishman, Jayne Keener (Pat) and Shirley (Donnie) Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 4 at Collier Cemetery with Pastor Brian Kearns officiating.

