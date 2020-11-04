James Burrell

James Kendall Burrell, 82, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.

He attended Dunlap First Baptist Church and was a Veteran of the United States Army. James was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area, spending the last 10 years of his life in Dunlap.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Thelma Townsend Burrell; and brother, Bobby Burrell.

He is survived by his wife, Miriam Nabors Burrell; son, Keith (Jennifer) Burrell; step-sons; Chuck (Tracy) Nabors and Tim (Freedom) Nabors; brother, Ronald Burrell; nephews, Johnny and Randy Burrell; grandchildren, Garrett Castle, Emma and Ava Raber, Stevie, Zachary, Olivia, Jesse, Allie, Chris and Felicity Nabors; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 5 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time at Chattanooga National Cemetery. No visitation will be held at the funeral home.

