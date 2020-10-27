Tennessee Secretary of State visits Election Commission

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett (middle) visited the Sequatchie County Election Commission on Tuesday, October 27, part of a statewide tour leading up to the November 3 Election. Secretary Hargett complimented the health precautions in Register Jerrie Holland’s office and was pleased to hear the high early voting rate locally. Secretary Hargett added early voting is going well in each of the 80 counties he had visited. For more, see the November 5 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.