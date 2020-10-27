SCHS cross country advances to state

The Sequatchie County High School girls’ and boys’ cross country teams each advanced to the TSSAA small school State Championship Meet, scheduled for Thursday, November 5, at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. SCHS advanced to the state by finishing second in the regional event in Chattanooga on October 26. The girls’ race in Hendersonville, near Nashville, begins at 2:00 p.m. followed by the boys’ race at 2:40. For more, see the November 5 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.