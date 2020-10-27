Herman Ray Hobbs, 78, of Dunlap, went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Hobbs; mother, Lillie Hobbs; and sister, Florene Lasley.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Arbutus “Bea” Smith Hobbs; children, Debbie (Phil) Morrisett of Morristown, Kimberly (Tony) DeBord of Crab Orchard, and Marlin (Alicia) Hobbs of Dunlap. Papa will be missed by his grandchildren, Brittany (Todd) Bradley of Morristown, Taylor (Kaylan) Morrisett of Morristown, Maria (Alex) Evans of Soddy Daisy, Jared DeBord and Jacob DeBord of Crab Orchard, Skyla Hobbs and Sage Hobbs of Dunlap. Grandpapa will be missed by his great-grandchildren, Caroline, Hadassah, Philip, Joseph, and Elisha, all of Morristown. He will also be missed by his brothers, James “Pappy” (Betty) Hobbs, Reece (Mildred) Hobbs of Dunlap, and Charles (Sharon) Hobbs of Hixson; and many other family members and friends.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 28 at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Rev. Steve Taylor officiating.

