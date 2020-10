Ed Nunley, a longtime volunteer in Sequatchie County, was named winner of the Howard Hatcher Award during the Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on October 22. The meeting was held at the Citizens Tri-County Bank Training Center.

Nunley, a Dunlap Lions Club member and former Sequatchie County Commissioner, received a unanimous vote from the Chamber’s board.

