George Stewart

George Wallace Stewart, 76, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Owensby Stewart; parents, Thomas Simon Stewart and Thelma Snyder Stewart; and brother, Alvin Ray Stewart.

He is survived by his children, John (Pam) Stewart and Gary (Lisa) Stewart; siblings, Anna Ruth (Johnny) Hobbs, Dorcas (Danny) Byrd, Lonnie Joe (Elizabeth) Stewart, and Thomas Edward Stewart; four grandchildren, Pamela Stewart, Jonathan Stewart, Tasha Hodges and Joseph Stewart; nine great-grandchildren, Sierra, Issabella, Anna, Raelynn, Reed, Michael, Emery Stewart, Ethan and Chelsea Christian; two great-great grandchildren, Olivia and Everleigh Stewart; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 29 at Collier Cemetery with Bro. Bill Wolfe officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.