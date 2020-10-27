Clifford Branan, Sr., 70, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Branan Sr.; brother, Willie Branan, Jr.; and stepfather, Gus Mathis

He is survived by his mother, Anna Layne Mathis; wife, Brenda Frizzell Branan; brother, Larry Branan; sons, Clifford “Cleo” (Amber) Branan and Matthew (Magan) Branan; stepson, Joshua Frizzell; daughters, Pennie Bennett and Stephanie Branan; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, October 27 at Mansfield Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.