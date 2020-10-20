Safe events for Halloween amidst COVID

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, Halloween will be much different this year with fewer ghosts, goblins, and film characters going home-to-home collecting candy. Volunteers are planning events on October 31 to help the community enjoy the day.

New this year is the Spook Stroll on October 31, organized by Ashley Hall and set for 2:00 p.m. at Sequatchie County Schools. Hall explained the event is taking place with school system permission but is not a school event.

