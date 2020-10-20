Linda Gail Caldwell Wyatt, 75, born September 23, 1945, left this earth to spend Eternity with our Lord Jesus Christ after a long battle with Leukemia on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Linda (“Gail” to family and close friends) was the baby of 10 children to the late Mary Belle Caldwell and Paul Caldwell of Daus, Sequatchie County, Tennessee. She lived in Daus, Dunlap, Michigan, Nashville, Elmwood, and was a resident of Grundy County, Tennessee at her death.

Linda had many professions, including hair stylist for over 30 years, collections agent, real estate agent, travel agent, and small business owner in Gordonsville, Tennessee. She and her son, Billy, owned and operated the Sub Factory in Gordonsville for four years, where she met and served many Smith County residents from 2005 to 2009.

Linda’s greatest loves were our Lord Jesus Christ, her husband, Gary W. Wyatt, Sr., of 25 years; her sons, Billy Wayne Lowe and the late Frank John Allen Lowe; her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (and one due in April 2021).

She loved music, traveling, gardening, sewing, reading, and cooking. She was always smiling and never met a stranger. She went on many adventures with her best friend of over 40 years, the late Betty Wright. Linda had no fear, lived life to the fullest and had a generous giving heart. Her laugh and smile were contagious, and her apple pie was the best in town.

Linda is survived by her husband, Gary W. Wyatt Sr.; her son, Billy Wayne Lowe (Billie Carolyn) of Gordonsville; step-sons, Gary W. Wyatt, Jr. (April), Gabrielle Wyatt, Nakia Wyatt; step-daughter, Mandy Wilson (Aaron); her seven grandchildren, Derek and Hannah Wyatt, Mary Faith Levan (Sean), Anna Belle Phann (Shannon), Malachi and Natalie Wilson, and Landry Wyatt, four great-grandchildren Austin Phann, Rosie and Violet Levan and Lily Anna Belle Phann; sister, Jean Caldwell Smith of Pikeville; sisters-in-law, Yvette Caldwell, Elizabeth Caldwell and Christine Caldwell; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Linda’s brothers, R.B. Caldwell, Paul Caldwell, Jack Caldwell, Harris Caldwell and Richard Caldwell; sisters, Beulah Caldwell, Pauline Caldwell Barker (Ralph) and Mabel Caldwell Leslie (Fred); and brother-in-law, Clarence Smith, all preceded her in death.

Linda will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at Chestnut Mound Methodist Church in Chestnut Mound (Smith County) on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. Brother Dicky Johnson will officiate.