George Brian Pyburn, 41, of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in a car accident. George was a wonderful son and dad.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Henry Green; grandparents, Ethel Pyburn Dotson and William and Hazel Hargis; great-grandparents, C.B. and Hazel Dotson; aunt, Deborah Goldman; uncles, Rickey, Jimmy and Jerry Dotson; and step-sister, Dawn Hargis.

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Lisa Pyburn Hargis; children, Hazel and George Pyburn, Jr.; girlfriend, Misty Layne; step-daughter, Makaylah Goodwin; aunts and uncles, Mitch and Annette Ledford, Sammy and Lucy Pyburn, Charles and Stacey Pyburn, and Tina Kendall, along with several cousins.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 17 at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper.

