A.L. Bice Jr.

| | 0

Alvin Lee (A.L.) Bice, Jr., 69, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was of the church of Christ faith. He served as a Sequatchie County Deputy under Sheriff Roy Newman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Lee Bice, Sr. and Cecil Farley Brown; brother, Harold Bice; and grandparents, Arthur and Lillie Bice.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Green Bice; children, Ashley Bice, Derrick Bice and Chris (Alice) Bice; siblings, Patsy Bice and Roger Bice; three grandchildren, Kirkland Bice, Destiny Bice and Matthew Hart; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment