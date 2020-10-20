Alvin Lee (A.L.) Bice, Jr., 69, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was of the church of Christ faith. He served as a Sequatchie County Deputy under Sheriff Roy Newman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Lee Bice, Sr. and Cecil Farley Brown; brother, Harold Bice; and grandparents, Arthur and Lillie Bice.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Green Bice; children, Ashley Bice, Derrick Bice and Chris (Alice) Bice; siblings, Patsy Bice and Roger Bice; three grandchildren, Kirkland Bice, Destiny Bice and Matthew Hart; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.