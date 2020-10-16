Early voting increase among state’s largest

Early voting on day one for the November 3 State and Federal Election increased 126.6 percent in Sequatchie County, from 2016 to 2020. A total of 639 individuals made their choices on day one compared to 282 in 2016, the 13th highest increase out of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Early voting continues at the Election Commission office from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday through October 29. For more, see the October 22 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.