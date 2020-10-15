SVEC-Dunlap drive-thru open after cleaning By Editor | October 15, 2020 | 0 Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative’s Dunlap office reopened its drive-thru on Thursday, October 15. The office had been closed to the public for precautionary cleaning and sanitizing. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wreck with fatalities on Highway 111 October 14, 2020 | No Comments » “Turtleman’s” search leads through Dunlap October 13, 2020 | No Comments » Firemen assist in recovery at state park October 13, 2020 | No Comments » Efforts of youth lead to rally at park October 13, 2020 | No Comments » Dunlap SVEC office closed until further notice October 13, 2020 | No Comments »