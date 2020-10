A week after putting out a fire at a home in the Cartwright community, volunteer firefighters were called to the same location on Thursday, October 15. The home was completely engulfed, so the Dunlap Fire Department kept the blaze from spreading to nearby chicken coops and kept chickens and a chained dog safe while allowing the fire to burn out on its own. No injuries were reported. For more, see the October 22 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.