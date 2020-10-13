Steve Christian

James Stephen (Steve) “Eagle” Christian, 68, of Whitwell, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton IG Christian and Jeanetta Farley Christian.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Richardson Christian; daughter, Connie (BJ) Christian Gholston; siblings, Donald Lee (Mary) Christian, Alfred (Gail) Christian, Geraldine (Roger) Johnson, Ernest (Kay) Christian; two grandchildren, Stephen Tyler Dewitt (Cloie) Gholston and Bradley Jason Wayne (Carley) Gholston; two great-grandchildren, Brayleigh Jane Elizabeth Gholston and Kynsleigh Sue Raelynn Gholston; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday, October 12 at Collier Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.