Joe Collins

Mr. Joseph Philemon Collins, 74, passed away Friday October 2, 2020 at his home. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 28, 1946 to Thomas J. Collins Sr. and Dora Weaver Collins, who preceded him in death, along with his brother, Thomas Collins Jr. and sister, Mary Thompson.

He was a retired truck driver and member of Centerpointe Apostolic Church in Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Harned Collins; sons, Jason (Kelly) Collins, Joseph (Nichole) Collins II and Matthew Collins; daughters, Jacquelyn Baker, Jennifer (Dennis) Baker, Jessica (Michael Hill) Baker, Gina Collins, Jenna (Nolan) Abernathy, Jasmine Collins and Elizabeth Collins; sisters, Sarah Hymer, Helen Hoover, Ruth Hackler and Esther Davis; 25 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Centerpointe Apostolic Church in Murfreesboro.

Arrangements by Layne Funeral Home of Spencer.