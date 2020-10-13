Brenda Moore

Brenda Carol Moore, 66, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday night, October 4, 2020 at Memorial Health Care Center. She was a member of Cartwright Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Swanger.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Moore; two daughters, Jennifer (Antonio Mora) Smith and Amy (J.J.) Ewton; two sons, Wesley (Monica) Moore, and Dewayne Moore; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; mother, Norma Jean Swanger; sister, Sharon Lea Hobbs, all of Dunlap; brother, Kenneth Swanger, Vermont; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, October 8 at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Cox officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.