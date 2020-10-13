Betty Joyce McCulley Johnson, 95, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 at Valley View Assisted Living. She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. Betty and her husband Casper loved to camp at Fall Creek Falls during their retirement years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Casper Johnson; daughter, Barbara Johnson; and son, Joe Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Gary) Narramore, Rocky Face, Georgia; sister, Julia Ellison; brothers, Billy and Jerry McCulley; five grandsons, David and Tracy Cagle, Timmy Johnson, Curtis W. (Sunshine) and Ryan (Kari) Narramore; 10 great-grandchildren, Chad, Katlyn, Garrett, Zack, Alex and

Landon Cagle, Jude, Lila, Jack and Emme Narramore.

Special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Valley View Assisted Living.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 11 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in Pope Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.